Dirt Report: Amber Rose Lost Her Engagement Ring

Amber Rose can't find her $150k engagement ring. Plus, Logic is officially a single man, and Meek Mill joins Drake in Philly.

Looks like Amber Rose needs to pick better friends... she can't find her $150 thousand engagement ring that Wiz Khalifa gave back to her back in March of 2012 when he proposed to her. She said she saw it somewhere around the house last month, but she said she's got a bunch of people that always come through the crib, and now she cannot find the damn ring. The L.A. Police Department is now looking into the situation. Amber said she wanted to give the ring to their son Sebastian... if we ever got divorced, we'd probably sell the ring.

Logic is a single man, at the ripe old age of 28, because a judge signed off in his divorce case. He was the one that filed, citing irreconcilable differences in his marriage to Jessica Andrea. They got married in October 2015 when he was just 25 years old, and Logic became very distant from Jessica after the success of his track "1-800-273-8255."

Shortly after the two appeared at the GRAMMYs together in January, he dropped the news to her that he wanted a divorce. He told her he wanted to be single again, and she was really mad. Not long after that, he was spotted boarding a private jet with another woman. The video came out, she saw it, and she agreed to the divorce divorce. They did have a pre-nup, so they didn't have to talk about splitting anything up, and they had no kids. Honesty is the key... we think Logic did the right thing here.

Earlier this month, Drake and Meek Mill put their beef to an end at a concert in Boston, and then Saturday night Drake brought Meek out at his Aubrey and the Three Amigos tour stop in Philadelphia. Meek made the hometown cameo to perform "Dreams and Nightmares" and Drake played hype man behind him.

Drake brings @MeekMill out tonight in Philly for his Dreams and Nightmares intro. #AATTM pic.twitter.com/KedWRxdqqh — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) September 16, 2018

Meek also has a song about Colin Kaepernick coming out, it's going to be on his brand new album. One of the lyrics on it is "They won't lynch him by hanging him from a tree, they'll lynch his bank account."

Even though Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in a courthouse on Thursday, their actual wedding is still to come. They were spotted walking hand in hand into the building last Thursday where marriage licenses are issued in New York City, and they ended up getting married. This was only the beginning of their celebration, though. They didn't want anyone but their families to know that they got married according to a source, and this wasn't a wedding... they said they can't wait to have a wedding but for other reasons it was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now to get married. They said they're not going to wear wedding rings until they have the official wedding, which we think is going to happen in Canada. They just got engaged in July, after dating on and off for several years.

There's no pre-nup, so Justin Bieber has the most to lose if this thing doesn't work out... he's got $85 million in music realties and other business interests, as of 2017. His new wife took in about $2 million in modeling and TV hosting fees in 2017.

Roseanne Barr has revealed how her character in the Roseanne spinoff The Conners is gonna get killed off: death by opioid overdose. That's so weird, right?

Papoose and Remy Ma have a new show coming out, a three week long series called Remy and Papoose: Meet the Mackie on VH 1. It's going to be all about their blended family and preparations for their first baby together. They've been together 13 years, and married for 10 years.... the show will premiere on Monday October 1st on VH1.

