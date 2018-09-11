Dirt Report: All About Mac Miller

We've got details on the tragic death of Mac Miller.

Mac Miller's death certificate finally came out, and his official death is still unknown. On the certificate it says deferred, meaning the L.A. County coroner's office is waiting for the toxicology, and that's going to up to 4 to 6 weeks. Miller died with a sizable amount of money, he was worth around $9 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The cops think that Mac Miller's house was cleaned out before they could search and find out all the stuff that was in the house.

The Pittsburgh native made history in 2011 when he released his debut album Blue Slide Park, which went to number one on the Billboard 200. It was the first time an independently distributed debut album did that since Tha Dogg Pound back in 1995. His label at the time was Rostrum Records and he had a deal in place with iTunes that required them to pay the streaming platform just 25% of the album's earnings, and they got to split the rest. He then signed a deal for $10 million with Warner Brothers, and he had an upswing ever since. He was the youngest emcee to earn his spot on Forbes' Hip-Hop Cash Kings list several years in a row.

Mac's family released a statement and said he was a bright light in this world for his family, friends, and fans. They asked that fans respect their privacy, and they're having a big celebration of his life today at Pittsburgh's Blue Slide Park, but there's no news on the funeral yet.

