Dirt Report: A$AP Rocky Loves To Have Orgies

Nipsey Hussle's son will inherit his estate. Plus, A$AP Rocky loves to have orgies! More in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

It was a big day for Nipsey Hussle's family. They were just granted guardianship of his daughter. And Lauren London will be overseeing his son's finances. The 3-year-old inherited his estate.

A$AP Rocky says he is addicted to sex. He also loves to have orgies. In the latest episode of The Untold Stories of Hip-Hop, he says he was a sex addict since junior high! And in 2018, he told Esquire Magazine that he had his first orgy at 13-years-old. He said during lunchtime at school, they'd go to the roof of an apartment building, there were like five girls and ten guys, and they all took turns. And as for his sex life these days, he paid $100,000 on a gigantic bed to accommodate all of his partners. He says he has a lot of orgies at his house with his close female companions. What do those group texts look like???