Dirt Report: 21 Savage Arrested, Trying To Be Deported By ICE

After being arrested by ICE agents, 21 Savange got clowned by Demi Lovato and defended by Wale and other fans this weekend. Plus, why Tekashi 6is9ine is shelling our for private security for his family.

ICE arrested 21 Savage yesterday, claiming he is in the United States illegally. Outrage has been crazy for the last 48 hours, as the artist said they're trying to intimidate him and deport him.

He's been accused of entering the US back ion 2005 on a Visa and never leaving when it expired in '06. He was a kid when he got here! His birth certificate does show that he was born in the UK, and lived there for over a decade.

Demi Lovato clowned the situation during the Big game, when she said "So far, 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl." Well, people clapped back at her for being tone deaf to what was happening.

Among those who called her out was Wale, who asked her why someone's freedom is funny to her? She said Wale was salty she never responded to him back in the day.

Demi clarified her comments later in the day, claiming she was referring to a meme of 21 Savage writing with a feathered pen, not anything to do with his ICE arrest. Her Twitter account has since been taken down. She probably doesn't need the negative energy, especially with her being a recovering addict.

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been spending a sizable amount of money to protect his family. He's spent thousands on security for his mother since his arrest in November 2018. He's apparently been cooperating with the Feds in hopes of receiving a lighter sentence, and he thinks that may put his family in danger. The mother of his child is also expressing fear for her life, and said she's paying for her own security.

Video of Mother of Tekashi69&#039;s Baby Says Family at Risk After He Snitched | TMZ

Maroon 5 penned a note to their fans AND critics after their Super Bowl Halftime performance.

It seems weird that Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi got so much flak for performing in light of the Colin Kaepernick situation, but why no anger for the NFL players? Or the companies runnings ads during the game? Or the people throwing parties all weekend in Atlanta?

Don't get it twisted-- we are for Colin Kaepernick and his movement... it just seems odd to only target the Halftime artists and not everyone else involved.

The Dirt Report is presented by the Branford Academy of Hair and Cosmetology