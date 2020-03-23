Dirt Report: 2020 Summer Olympics Postponed
March 23, 2020
Categories:
The 2020 Summer Olympics have been postponed due to coronavirus. Plus, Rosie O'Donnell and Rihanna raise and donate money for coronavirus relief. Hear more in the Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
27 Mar
Charlie Wilson Springfield Symphony Hall
27 Mar
Pitbull Foxwoods Resort Casino
04 Apr
Angry Orchard Tour Premier Limousine
21 Apr
Women of Innovation Connecticut Convention Center
08 May
Hot 93.7 presents: DEON COLE: COLEOLOGY TOUR College Street Music Hall