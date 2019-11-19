Dirt Report: The Dallas Cowboys Won't Be Drafting Colin Kaepernick

The NFL workout went down Saturday, and Colin Kaepernick was supposed to be at a specific football stadium, but he changed his location at the last minute. Not all the teams that agreed to see Kaepernick made it to Colin's workout, because it was an hour away. Colin made the move because he wanted to own his own footage, and if he went to the stadium, he would not be able to bring his own camera people in to record the workout-- the NFL would own the footage. He was worried the NFL would hold the footage and say he's no good, but Colin wanted the footage so he could send it to all 32 teams in the NFL.

Saturday is the biggest day for NFL, because they're getting ready to play the next day. It's also the end of college season, so the NFL is sending all their people out to all these schools to scout college players they want to draft into the NFL next year. So, who did they send to this workout? The timing seems strange, but there were other players at the workout aside from Colin.

Kaepernick did send his footage to all 32 teams, so maybe he will be picked up? It won't be by the Dallas Cowboys, because Jerry Jones said the whole situation with the workout was a circus. He's been very outspoken about Kaepernick since the kneeling protest, and said the situation is not about business, it's just a media circus. He says he wants everyone to focus to the game at hand. That doesn't seem very honest, because Colin just proved he has the skill to play, so it's something other than his talent which is keeping him off the teams.

