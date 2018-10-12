Dirt Report: Cardi B's 30 Position B-Day Celebration

Kanye designs his own MAGA hat, while Ray J is gonna discuss that Kim K sex tape! And Cardi B wanted to celebrate her birthday in 30 different positions! More in today's Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie!

Yesterday was Cardi B's birthday, she turned 26. She had a party with fans, friends, and family... and she had a crazy birthday wish - she wanted to get busy with hubby Offset in 30 different positions. She wants him to flex her like a New York pretzel, LOL!

Thanks for the love everybody ❤️-- A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Oct 11, 2018 at 5:46pm PDT

Kanye West went to The White House and he designed his own version of the MAGA hat... Kanye was also swearing in the oval office. (Meanwhile, there was a devastating hurricane this week but Trump was just soaking up the celebrity interaction. And we wonder if Kim is ready to call her divorce attorney...)

TMZ Live Kanye West Designed Trump's New Hat https://t.co/99nzFaxsvv — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2018

And speaking of Kim, we know she's famous for her sex tape with Ray J... and Ray J is gonna address that tape on TV series, Unsung Hollywood. (It was the most boring tape, though, so why does it keep coming up?) That'll be on this Sunday at 9:00 PM on TV One.

Ray J's set to spill major details about his rise to fame on upcoming serieshttps://t.co/16jP2vX151 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) October 12, 2018

Lil Xan never made it on stage in St. Louis because someone allegedly threatened to open fire. Promoters and the venue pulled the show.

A Lil Xan concert in St. Louis was canceled after someone allegedly threatened to shoot up the venue ---- https://t.co/8i92A08jng pic.twitter.com/bh4rPENpdA — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) October 12, 2018



