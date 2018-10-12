Dirt Report: Cardi B's 30 Position B-Day Celebration

Flex like a New York pretzel!

October 12, 2018
Jenny Boom Boom
Kanye designs his own MAGA hat, while Ray J is gonna discuss that Kim K sex tape! And Cardi B wanted to celebrate her birthday in 30 different positions! More in today's Dirt Report with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie! 

Yesterday was Cardi B's birthday, she turned 26. She had a party with fans, friends, and family... and she had a crazy birthday wish - she wanted to get busy with hubby Offset in 30 different positions. She wants him to flex her like a New York pretzel, LOL!

Thanks for the love everybody ❤️--

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on



Kanye West went to The White House and he designed his own version of the MAGA hat... Kanye was also swearing in the oval office. (Meanwhile, there was a devastating hurricane this week but Trump was just soaking up the celebrity interaction. And we wonder if Kim is ready to call her divorce attorney...)

And speaking of Kim, we know she's famous for her sex tape with Ray J... and Ray J is gonna address that tape on TV series, Unsung Hollywood. (It was the most boring tape, though, so why does it keep coming up?) That'll be on this Sunday at 9:00 PM on TV One. 



Lil Xan never made it on stage in St. Louis because someone allegedly threatened to open fire. Promoters and the venue pulled the show. 

 


 

