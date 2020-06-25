BLACK THOUGHT, JAY ROCK, KAREN CLARK SHEARD, KIERRA SHEARD, MISTER JAHI, NAS, PUBLIC ENEMY, QUESTLOVE, RAPSODY AND YG JOIN STAR STUDDED LINEUP OF PERFORMERS AT “BET AWARDS” 2020

BET announced today that Black Thought, Jay Rock, Karen Clark Sheard, Kierra Sheard, Mister Jahi, Nas, Public Enemy, Rapsody, Questlove, and YG will join the star-studded lineup of performers at the “BET Awards” 2020. In addition, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, along with leading entertainers Billy Porter, Courtney B. Vance, Debbie Allen, Deon Cole, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, La La Anthony, Lena Waithe, Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Misty Copeland, Naomi Campbell, Omari Hardwick, Quavo, Quincy Jones, Rapsody, Regina Hall, Samuel L. Jackson, Saweetie, Sterling K. Brown, Viola Davis, Whoopi Goldberg and more will make appearances at the annual show, which expanded its footprint to go beyond the confines of a traditional stage show in response to safety precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a first for the network. Hosted by comedian and actress Amanda Seales, the “BET Awards” 2020 will be simulcast LIVE at 8 PM ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on Sunday, June 28 (8:00 - 11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00 - 10:00 PM CT).

As previously announced, “BET Awards” 2020 will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, D Smoke, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, and Wayne Brady, with performances by BET Amplified Artists, Masego and Lonr. are also set to take the BET Amplified Music Stage, a platform for emerging artists.

Dominating this year’s nominations is Drake with a total of 6, including ‘Best Male Hip-Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good). Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch follow closely behind with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Other leading nominees include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby, as each garnered four nominations.

Internationally, “BET Awards” 2020 will simulcast on BET Africa at 2 am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9 pm BST, France on June 30th at 9:45 pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9 pm KST. BET will honor the ‘Best International Act’ in the main show, along with the fan-voted category ‘Best New International Act’ in the pre-show.

Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET will oversee The “BET Awards” 2020 and serve as Executive Producer along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

BET.com/betawards is the official site for the “BET Awards” and will have all the latest news and updates about this year's show.