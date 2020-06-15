BET ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL NOMINATIONS FOR THE “BET AWARDS” 2020

#BETAWARDS

June 15, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
#BETAWARDS
Categories: 
Jenny Boom Boom
Music

Today, BET announces The “BET Awards” 2020 nominees with Drake leading the pack with six nominations. This year’s nominees reflect an abundance of creative expression and black excellence across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy.  The “BET AWARDS” 2020 will simulcast LIVE at 8 pm ET across ViacomCBS networks including BET, BET HER, and will make its national broadcast premiere on CBS on  Sunday, June 28 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 7:00-10:00 PM, CT).
Drake returns to the top spot securing six nods, including ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ and two nods for both ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice’ for his features alongside Chris Brown( No Guidance) and Future (Life Is Good).  

Newcomers Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch garnered the second most nods with five nominations each. Megan Thee Stallion nominations include ‘Best Female Hip Hop,’ ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Roddy Ricch’s nods include ‘Best Male Hip Hop,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best New Artist,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ and ‘Viewer’s Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby are the third-highest with four nominations each. 

In its twentieth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform to showcase the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating Black music’s present and future, and elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 21 categories with The “BET Awards” 2020 nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is composed of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and creative arts.

Internationally, the show will simulcast on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 29th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 29th at 9pm BST, France on June 30th at 9:45pm CEST and in South Korea on June 30th at 9pm KST.
 

The complete list of nominees for The “BET AWARDS” 2020 are:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
BEYONCÉ
H.E.R.
JHENE AIKO
KEHLANI
LIZZO
SUMMER WALKER

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
ANDERSON .PAAK
CHRIS BROWN
JACQUEES
KHALID
THE WEEKND
USHER

BEST GROUP
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
EARTHGANG
GRISELDA
JACKBOYS
MIGOS
 
BEST COLLABORATION
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE                                                                       NO GUIDANCE
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND                                     HIGHER
FUTURE FT. DRAKE                                                                                     LIFE IS GOOD        
H.E.R. FT. YG                                                                                                 SLIDE
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN                  HOT GIRL SUMMER
WALE FT. JEREMIH                                                                                               ON CHILL
 
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
DABABY
DRAKE
FUTURE
LIL BABY
RODDY RICCH
TRAVIS SCOTT
 
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
CARDI B
DOJA CAT
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
SAWEETIE
 
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE                                                                       NO GUIDANCE
DABABY                                                                                                          BOP
DJ KHALED FT. NIPSEY HUSSLE & JOHN LEGEND                                     HIGHER
DOJA CAT                                                                                                      SAY SO
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN                  HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH                                                                                              THE BOX
 
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
BENNY BOOM
COLE BENNETT
DAVE MEYERS
DIRECTOR X
EIF RIVERA
TEYANA "SPIKE TEE" TAYLOR
 
BEST NEW ARTIST
DANILEIGH
LIL NAS X
POP SMOKE
RODDY RICCH
SUMMER WALKER
YBN CORDAE

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
CUZ I LOVE YOU                                                                             LIZZO
FEVER                                                                                                       MEGAN THEE STALLION
HOMECOMING: THE LIVE ALBUM                                                    BEYONCÉ
I USED TO KNOW HER                                                                              H.E.R.
KIRK                                                                                                    DABABY
PLEASE EXCUSE ME FOR BEING ANTISOCIAL                                 RODDY RICCH
 
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
FRED HAMMOND                                                                                   ALRIGHT
JOHN P. KEE FT. ZACARDI CORTEZ                                                    I MADE IT OUT
KANYE WEST                                                                                          FOLLOW GOD
KIRK FRANKLIN                                                                                     JUST FOR ME
PJ MORTON FT. LE'ANDRIA JOHNSON & MARY MARY      ALL IN HIS PLAN
THE CLARK SISTERS                                                                               VICTORY
 
BEST ACTRESS
ANGELA BASSETT
CYNTHIA ERIVO
ISSA RAE
REGINA KING
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
ZENDAYA

BEST ACTOR
BILLY PORTER
EDDIE MURPHY
FOREST WHITAKER
JAMIE FOXX
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
 
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
ALEX HIBBERT
ASANTE BLACKK
JAHI DI’ALLO WINSTON
MARSAI MARTIN
MILES BROWN
STORM REID
 
BEST MOVIE
BAD BOYS FOR LIFE
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME 
HARRIET 
HOMECOMING: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ
JUST MERCY 
QUEEN & SLIM 
 
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
AJEÉ WILSON
CLARESSA SHIELDS
COCO GAUFF
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
 
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO
KAWHI LEONARD
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
PATRICK MAHOMES II
STEPHEN CURRY
 
BET HER AWARD
ALICIA KEYS                                                                                                UNDERDOG
BEYONCÉ FT. BLUE IVY CARTER, WIZKID & SAINT JHN                           BROWN SKIN GIRL
CIARA FT. LUPITA NYONG'O, ESTER DEAN, CITY GIRLS & LA LA          MELANIN     
LAYTON GREENE                                                                                                  I CHOOSE   
LIZZO FT. MISSY ELLIOT                                                                                 TEMPO         
RAPSODY FT. PJ MORTON                                                                                 AFENI
 
VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD
CHRIS BROWN FT. DRAKE                                             NO GUIDANCE
DABABY                                                                                BOP
FUTURE FT. DRAKE                                                          LIFE IS GOOD
MEGAN THEE STALLION FT. NICKI MINAJ & TY DOLLA $IGN        HOT GIRL SUMMER
RODDY RICCH                                                                THE BOX
THE WEEKND                                                                 HEARTLESS

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
INNOSS’B (DRC) 
SHO MADJOZI (S. AFRICA)
DAVE (U.K.)
STORMZY (U.K.)
NINHO (FRANCE)
S.PRI NOIR (FRANCE)
 
VIEWERS’ CHOICE: BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
REMA (NIGERIA)
SHA SHA (ZIMBABWE)
CELESTE (U.K.)
YOUNG T & BUGSEY (U.K.)
HATIK (FRANCE)
STACY (FRANCE)

For the latest The “BET AWARDS” 2020  news and updates, please visit BET.com/Awards.

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie
BET Awards

Recent Podcast Audio
The Beat Of CT 006 - Special Qlympics WZMXFM: On-Demand
Best Of CT: Episode 004 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Gunna Talks "Wunna" Album, Astrology, His Alter Ego, Music With Young Thug & How He's Handling The Pandemic WZMXFM: On-Demand
Beat Of CT: Lisa Jensen A Drug And Recovery Coach Episode 002 WZMXFM: On-Demand
Nav Talks New Album “Good Intentions,” How He Got Singed To XO/ The Weeknd, Producing Drake’s Back to Back & How He’s Staying Busy During Quarantine WZMXFM: On-Demand
Benny The Butcher Talks New Music With Lloyd Banks, His Favorite Categories On Porn Hub, BSF Label Gangsta Grillz With DJ Drama, Music With Drake & More WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes