Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson call off their engagement, but the Royal Family has some good news! More in today's Dirt Report!

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are SPLITSVILLE. They called off their engagement - it was mutual. She's canceled two appearances recently; she's reportedly still in a dark place since her ex, Mac Miller's death. People are being really mean to her online and Pete deleted all of his social media accounts following the split. What's he gonna do with all his Ariana tattoos?

Mac Miller's Death Was Breaking Point for Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson https://t.co/NAsEORt3IK — TMZ (@TMZ) October 15, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not wasting any time... she's twelve weeks pregnant with their Royal Baby! She's due sometime next Spring.

There is a royal bundle of joy on the way! Congrats to #MeghanMarkle! #BETBreaks https://t.co/vgML36e8C4 — BET (@BET) October 15, 2018

In other Royal news, Princess Eugenie got married over the weekend.