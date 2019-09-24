Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Deposed For Allegedly Trashing Condo

Owners of the property have accused Antonio Brown of causing lots of damage at the pad. Plus, why it makes so sense for Tekashi 6ix9ine to go into witness protection and more.

Antonio Brown sat for a deposition in a lawsuit where he's being accused of trashing a luxury apartment he used to have in Miami. He's being sued by the owners of the mansion, where he allegedly wrecked the whole $35,000 property. The owners claim they found like broken furnishings, the leather couches were messed up, as well as sofas, appliances, and stuff like that all being damaged. Brown is denying the allegations, claiming that somebody burglarized his place due to the lack of security. There's video which shows four large items being thrown off the balcony, people running running out the way as stuff falls toward them.

Tekashi 6ix9ine made some incredible statements during his recent testimony against alleged Nine Trey members Anthony Harv Ellison and Nuke Mack last week. Not only did he identify Cardi B and Jim Jones as bloods, he also detailed the inner workings of Nine Trey. In exchange for his cooperation, prosecutors agreed to seek a lighter sentence. He was originally looking at a minimum of 47 years in prison, but while on the witness stand he said he's gonna be out early 2020. During cross-examination, Mack's attorney asked Tekashi 6ix9ine if he got time served, would he get out at the beginning of next year and Tekashi said yes. The New York Times suggested that Tekashi is going to go into the Witness Protection Program right after the trial, but they talked to some folks over at the United States Marshal Service about whether they'd be willing to remove Tekashi's tattoos and they said no. So what is the point of going into witness protection?

Young Dro is gonna have to spend some time behind bars for smashing banana pudding in his girlfriend's face. We thought he was gonna get off for this situation, but he pled guilty last week to one count of battery /family violence and was immediately sentenced to 12 months behind bars, but was only ordered to serve 70 days. He got credit for 20 days already served, and gets an extra day of credit for each day served on good behavior. So he might get out on October 5th. He's going to remain on probation for the balance of a 12 month sentence as part of his plea, and will have to submit to drug and alcohol evaluation within 30 days of his release, will have to take random drug tests, and has to forfeit all weapons. What about staying away from pudding? Dro was arrested back in July after allegedly punching his girlfriend so hard it left a bruise on her face, and also smashing a plate of banana pudding in her face, and tearing up the living room furniture with a kitchen knife.