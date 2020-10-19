Al Bhatt The Director of the Holberton School Talks The Mission, Job Placement and Income Share Agreement Tuition Program With The Hot Afternoon Show

Holberton School

October 19, 2020
Jenny Boom Boom
Holberton School
Categories: 
Jenny Boom Boom

Al Bhatt The Director of the Holberton School called into the Hot Afternoon Show with Jenny Boom Boom and DJ Meechie to talk about the succees of Holberton School in New Haven. He explains the differen't programs the school offers along with Job placements and the Income Share Agreement Tuition Program.

Check out the interview here.

Tags: 
Jenny Boom Boom
DJ Meechie