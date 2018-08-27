Dirt Report: Lil Uzi Vert & Swae Lee Getting Tossed At By Fans

Fans across the world were wildin' out this weekend!

At the G-Eazy show here in Hartford, fans were throwing bibles at Lil Uzi Vert.

At the Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd show in Dallas, Swae Lee got hit in the face with a cell phone. A fan got a little too hyped thrying to get their phone to Swae, and it ended up hitting him in the face, making his mouth bleed, and chipping his tooth. Swae is definitely upset, and says he plans on suing. He might even take a couple days off tour.

Wiz Khalifa's Los Angeles home got broken into this past weekend. Two men wearing hoodies smashed the glass and ran into Wiz's San Fernando Valley home, and a member from Wiz Khalifa's team was there house sitting. Once they noticed somebody was in the house, they left and no property was taken. The only damage was the broken glass. Police are investigating, and Wiz is not the only artist to have his house broken into recently in Hollywood. Christine Liliano also got her house broken into and they made off with a hundred thousand dollars worth of jewelry and watches out of her crib.

Iggy Azalea might have found another basketball bro to be up under. She was spotted having lunch in Malibu with NBA baller Jimmy Butler. They were seen leaving a restaurant at the same time, being cordial in the parking lot. Rumors were surfacing that she was dating Tyga, but she said it wasn't going down like that. We'll see how this story develops.

The guy that supplied Demi Lovato with the drugs that she OD'ed on claimed she knew what she was getting into. Brandon Johnson claimed that Demi texted him at 4am the day she OD'ed and asked him to come over. He said he read between the lines and brought the pills, because he knew what time it was. He said he did drugs with her before, and he claimed they had a sexual relationship. Demi's camp is denying the whole sexual relationship claim. Johnson also said that Demi knew that these were not pharmaceutical pills, and he denied that he laced them with anything. He said he left Demi around 7 or 8am that morning, and he saw no signs of distress at that time.

Jamele Hill, formerly of ESPN, took a $6 million buyout. She's been with ESPN for 12 years now, and she was not fired... she asked to be released from her employment with the network shortly after the ESPYs in July. They came to agreement, and Jamele got six million out of ESPN. She's planning to start her own production company with her business partner Kelly Carter. Congrats to Jamele! If we see you on the streets, dinner on you!

And it's Ma$e's birthday today! He turns 43 years old. HBD!

