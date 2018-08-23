Dirt Report: Drake & Odell Beckham Jr. Watched a Younes Bendjma Beatdown?

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. apparently watched Younes Bendjima beat somebody down in a club fight. Plus, details on Aretha's funeral and more.

Drake and Odell Beckham Jr. watched as boxer turned model Younes Bendjima savagely beat down a guy in a club. This happened back on March 24th at Delilah nightclub in West Hollywood. In a video, a group of a dozen people looked like they were following the guy outside and the guy was talking smack. Younes decided to start punching the dude, grabbing his hair, and getting crazy. Drake and Odell showed up and watched it all go down.

Apparently Aaron Hernandez left three letters what he committed suicide in April 2017, and now we're finding out what the content of those letters were. One was written to his daughter, one to his fiance, and the third was to his attorney. In the note to his attorney, Jose Baez, Hernandez thanked Jay-Z, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Kevin Gates, and The Game for their music. He also asked the lawyer to reach out to them and let them know how much their music helped him get through tough times, saying "Send my respect to a few real ones out there."

Snoop Dogg is cooking up a cookbook coming out, called From Crook To Cook. It's dropping in October, and features a stable of O.G. joints baked mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, soft flour tacos, and even Snoop's recipe for gin and juice.

Aretha Franklin's funeral is taking place in Detroit next Thursday. There are 20+ people performing, it's like a festival. The lineup includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ronald Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia, Jennifer Hudson, Yolanda Adams, the great Shirley Caesar, and on top of that Gladys Knight and The Four Tops.

Drake got a customized Monopoly board given to him this past Tuesday in Toronto. The money has his face on it, all the pieces are based off Toronto spots and Drake's accolades. The pieces though? The OVO Owl logo, Jimmy's wheelchair from Degrassi High, a Nike sneaker, and a Bugatti. Sadly, this was the only copy of Drake Monopoly produced, so none of us can get one :(

Custom North Side Edition Monopoly board made for the one & only 6ix God. The question is: can anyone stop the @Drake Monopoly? #AubreyAndTheThreeMigosTour #ScotiaArena pic.twitter.com/fnLLPJLifB — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 21, 2018

