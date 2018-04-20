It's J. Cole Day! His Highly Anticipated KOD Album Is Out Now!

“The real is back! The 'Ville is back!”

Many know of today as April 20th, the infamous 4/20 for all you extra-extracurricular activity peoples, but for true rap lovers, today is J. Cole day! The North Carolina native has released his fifth studio album, KOD, just days after announcing it on Twitter.

If you’re anything like me, you’re probably wondering what J. Cole’s acronym for KOD is. No worries! Yesterday evening he released a new trailer where he revealed three different meanings for the abbreviated album title: Kids on Drugs, King Overdose, and Kill Our Demons. He also added, “The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation.”

J. Cole began teasing fans with the album earlier this week. On Monday, he tweeted an open invitation to an impromptu listening session at New York’s Gramercy Theatre, where he disclosed that the LP would drop at the end of the week.

KOD. 3 meanings.



Kids on Drugs

King Overdosed

Kill Our Demons



The rest of the album I leave to your interpretation. — J. Cole (@JColeNC) April 19, 2018

A couple days later he displayed the artwork and tracklist to the 12-song set. When you first glance at the cover it certainly catches your attention and for some, it might even be a bit disturbing giving the literal images combined with symbolic connotations. But hey, that’s the point of the artwork right?

It wouldn’t be art if it didn’t cause you to think and get lost in the artist’s world of creativity. If you look closely at the top of the cover you’ll see in fine print where it says “This album is in no way intended to glorify addiction.”