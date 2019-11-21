The Ish You Missed: Your Phone Has More Germs Than A Bathroom

Y'all need to clean your dirty a** phones! Ew! Plus, Dame Dash turned himself in, while fans wonder if KimYe are headed to divorce court. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Damon Dash turned himself in for owing $400,000 in unpaid child support. This comes after reports that he was broke...

Do you clean your phone? 23% of people surveyed said they NEVER clean their phone. Research shows that phones are dirtier than the entire bathroom! They have bacteria including strep, staph, and e. coli. And this will gross you out even more -- 41%--NEARLY HALF-- say when both hands are busy, they put their phone in their mouth. AND 88% of people say they regularly use their phones in the bathroom -- 46% say they bring them into public restrooms. Parents do this more frequently than non-parents because they need peace and quiet.

Twitter is apparently counting down when Kim Kardashian will end her marriage with Kanye West. Fans think he's making her dress more conservatively and she wants to show off her body, so it might be a deal breaker. But she is doing the lawyer thing, so... we'll see.

