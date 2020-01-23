The Ish You Missed: Young Thug Awards HBCU With $25K Toward Music Program
Lil Durk is always tied to something crazy! His artist, OTF Dede, was on video being forced to cut off his braids, among other things... and what allegedly happened to a girl in the video? It's AWFUL! We'll fill you in!
Do women have better odds than men when betting on sports? Statistics show, yes... women have a 19% return on investment versus men who have 4%. We break down why this is!
Kim Kardashian is doing a documentary on criminal reform on Oxygen... and we have theories as to why Kim is doing this!
Young Thug started a #HBCUHotChallenge around his latest song encouraging school bands to do an instrumental performance of 'Hot'. Congrats to Florida A&M! They scored $25k toward their music program!
Big shout out to @YSLRecords @KevinLiles1 @1GunnaGunna @thuggerthugger1 @wheezyx5 @300ent and all our supporters. Guess who won the HBCU HOT Challenge ‼️----. Catch you @The_Honda #M100 #TheMarching100 #iwanttobeinthatnumber #HubbaDoc #OrangeandGreen #COLAC #Foster100 #HondaBOTB2020 #HBCUHotChallenge
