Young MA Talks Inspiration, Being a Woman in the Game

Young MA stopped in with the Hot Morning Crew and CT's own Snowprah for an in-depth interview about inspiration, confidence, spirituality, and being a woman in the game... even when some people still don't know she is!

One thing that makes Young MA stand out from many other rappers in the industry is her pure confidence. She's been making music since she was ten years old, and she always knew she'd make it. She made the choice to be a rapper, and then put that out in the universe until it happened.

The industry was exactly what she expected it to be in her opinion, but she comes in at full force. That's especially important being a female in the game, which is still dominated by men, but Young MA believes people are hungry for more women in the rap world, even if they present less traditonally feminine or more masculine, like her.

Young MA credits Connecticut as a big part of her come up, as she was getting attention and radio play here before she even hit New York. And it all started with YouTube... her videos are what first caught people's attention, and to this day she still finds it the best way to get new music out there in the world.

Inspiration is important for every artist, and an "old soul" like Young MA is no different. She grew up listening to the greats, and she's drawn on everything from old school hip-hop to reggae in her own music. But an artist doesn't just get inspired, they also inspire others, and that's something Young MA did for Snowprah. The Connecticut rapper was motivated after seeing Young MA's freestyles and songs, and as she puts it, "We don't see people like us doing our thing like that."

