YBN Cordae Talks Logic Tour and More with Hot Morning Crew

YBN Cordae comes thru CT this week with Logic and he checked in with the Hot Morning Crew to talk about the show! Plus, we chat about J. Cole, Eminem, and of course his music!

His song RNP featuring Anderson.Paak is a bop!

Video of YBN Cordae - RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak) [Official Lyric Video]

(But he wouldn't spill any tea about his girlfriend, Japanese tennis star, Naomi Osaka!)

Check out the full interview and wake up with the Hot Morning Crew for a chance to win tickets to the show at Mohegan Sun!