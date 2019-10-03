The Ish You Missed: 'Writing On The Wall' Was Originally Just Cardi's

'Writing On The Wall' was originally Cardi's track. Plus, re-wearing underwear without washing? One company says yes... more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

So French Montana, Post Malone, and Cardi B recently dropped their collabo, 'Writing On The Wall.' Well... Cardi is saying it was originally hers... she says she received it as a reference track, did three verses, it went away... then came back with her only on the one verse. It didn't make her album for some reason, but came back with French and Post on it.

How about wearing underwear for a few days? A company out of Europe called Oraganic Basics has created responsibly sourced underwear made from recycled material and woven with silver which is said to kill 99.9% of bacteria and odor, which means you can wear them for awhile without washing them. Who's gonna buy 'em?!

NYPD is still looking for the woman who jumped into the lion enclosure over the weekend. The Bronx Zoo has filed a complaint for criminal trespass.

Tatyana Ali and her husband welcomed their second child. The baby was born in August.

