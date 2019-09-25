The Ish You Missed: Will & Jada Concerned For Jaden's Health On Vegan Diet

September 25, 2019
Hot Morning Crew
jaden-smith.jpg

Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Jaden Smith was on a vegan diet, but his parents had concerns... plus, Justin and Hailey Bieber hired a wedding singer! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who've already legally gotten married, are having a big celebration/reception this weekend. And they've hired Daniel Caesar as their wedding singer! 

Last week, a story went viral about a "sexy" Mr. Rogers Halloween costume. Well, the internet got mad... and the model got a lot of hate. She happens to be from Pittsburgh, where Mr. Rogers was also from, so people from there are heated. 

On yesterday's Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith talked about how was on a vegan diet but he's vegetarian now because it was too hard. Will was very concerned about him not getting enough protein. He and Jada thought Jaden looked "drained" and like he was "wasting away". 

Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles! 

Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed

Recent Podcast Audio
Dirt Report: Snapchat To Drop Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Deposed For Allegedly Trashing Condo WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: 8th Grader Gets Ultimate Punishment WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Antonio Brown Returns To School WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Kevin Hart's Friends In Crash Lawyer Up WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Back on the Stand For Day 3 of Testimony WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes