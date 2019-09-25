The Ish You Missed: Will & Jada Concerned For Jaden's Health On Vegan Diet

Jaden Smith was on a vegan diet, but his parents had concerns... plus, Justin and Hailey Bieber hired a wedding singer! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who've already legally gotten married, are having a big celebration/reception this weekend. And they've hired Daniel Caesar as their wedding singer!

Last week, a story went viral about a "sexy" Mr. Rogers Halloween costume. Well, the internet got mad... and the model got a lot of hate. She happens to be from Pittsburgh, where Mr. Rogers was also from, so people from there are heated.

On yesterday's Red Table Talk, Jaden Smith talked about how was on a vegan diet but he's vegetarian now because it was too hard. Will was very concerned about him not getting enough protein. He and Jada thought Jaden looked "drained" and like he was "wasting away".

