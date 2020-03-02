The Ish You Missed: Will Megan Thee Stallion Release New Music?

A coach from Lifetime's dance reality show Bring It was sentenced to 9 months in prison for exposing a 16-year-old boy to HIV! Yikes... Buck shares the story.

Wait, Megan Thee Stallion may not release new music for a whole year!?!? Nancy fills us in on Megan's record label issues...

And Stevey is all riled up because of what Kim K and Kourtney wore to Sunday Service... he thinks it was inappropriate for church. But Nancy disagrees.

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!