The Ish You Missed: Why Hasn't Nicki Done A Song With Kendrick?

Nicki Minaj explains why she never did a song with Kendrick Lamar... we'll tell you what she said and it's pretty funny!

The Conners are doing the show live tonight (twice for both coasts)! It'll be in real time and include commentary on the New Hampshire primary.

All that drama with Fizz and Omarion and Apryl is behind them... they're all going on tour together!

The Kardashians weren't in New York for Fashion Week because they were throwing a baby shower for Malika Haqq.

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!