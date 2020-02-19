The Ish You Missed: Why Are Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Changing Their Name?

After 25 years, Bone Thungs-n-Harmony are changing their name... to Boneless Thugs-n-Harmony. But whyyyy!??! (It's a marketing thing for Buffalo Wild Wings!) We discuss the ridiculousness of this, LOL!

Simon Cowell is terrified of Coronavirus, he's making his son wear a surgical mask and bring hand sanitizer everywhere they travel.

New couple alert? Nas and Draya... they were seen together! Were they just chillin'? Stevey has some thoughts.