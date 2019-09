Jharrel Jerome made history at the Emmys. The 21-year-old actor who portrayed Korey Wise in Netflix’s When They See Us, became the first Afro-Latino to win an Emmy for acting when he took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie award.Come Thru Dominicano from the Bronx!

So fuckin happy ------ @jharreljerome ----BRONXNATIVE A post shared by Iamcardib (@iamcardib) on Sep 22, 2019 at 9:30pm PDT