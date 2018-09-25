What's On Kevin Hart's Tour Rider?

Kevin Hart is making his way to the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on his Irresponsible Tour, and he talked all about it and more with the Hot Morning Crew.

The Irresponsible Tour is a full-fledged production, not just a comedy show. It's gonna be a show to remember... Kevin's career gets bigger and bigger, and he always wants his shows to get bigger, too. And stand-up comedy is still something Kevin is very faithful too... he's a star of comedy, movies, and more, but he always comes back to touring live comedy, because that's where he got his start and where he can connect with his fans.

Kevin talked about his first pitch of the Chicago Cubs game, why the edges of chicken nuggets are on his tour rider, and why he's not planning a rematch against the UConn Women's Basketball team.

The Irresponsible Tour hits the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on September 28th. Night School is coming out September 28th, too, starring Kevin and Tiffany Haddish. Checkout the full interview now: