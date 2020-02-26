The Ish You Missed: What Did LL Cool J Talk Kobe Bryant Out Of?

LL Cool J says he stopped Kobe Bryant from dropping an album. We'll tell you what kind of album Kobe wanted to drop and why LL didn't think it was a good look!

Tyra Banks is opening a modeling theme park in SoCal called Model Land. Visitors can live their ultimate fashion fantasy. But it'll cost ya... the VIP ticket costs HOW MUCH!?

Nicki Minaj did her thing at the Trinidad Carnival - she showed her belly, so maybe she's NOT pregnant?

Trini to di -- A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on Feb 25, 2020 at 8:38am PST

Bhad Bhabie is going off on Disney star, Skai Jackson... they even got their moms involved. We break down the beef!

