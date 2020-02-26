The Ish You Missed: What Did LL Cool J Talk Kobe Bryant Out Of?

February 26, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
LL Cool J says he stopped Kobe Bryant from dropping an album. We'll tell you what kind of album Kobe wanted to drop and why LL didn't think it was a good look!

Tyra Banks is opening a modeling theme park in SoCal called Model Land. Visitors can live their ultimate fashion fantasy. But it'll cost ya... the VIP ticket costs HOW MUCH!? 

Nicki Minaj did her thing at the Trinidad Carnival - she showed her belly, so maybe she's NOT pregnant?  

Trini to di --

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Bhad Bhabie is going off on Disney star, Skai Jackson... they even got their moms involved. We break down the beef!

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

 

