Watch Roddy Ricch Perform 'Ballin' Along With Live Orchestra
December 18, 2019
Trap Symphony from Audiomack is bringing hip-hop and orchestra together, and Roddy Ricch delivered his hit single "Ballin" along with an 8-piece orchestra. Check it!
