Watch Roddy Ricch Perform 'Ballin' Along With Live Orchestra

December 18, 2019
Roddy-Ricch-GettyImages-117.jpg

(Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Music

Trap Symphony from Audiomack is bringing hip-hop and orchestra together, and Roddy Ricch delivered his hit single "Ballin" along with an 8-piece orchestra. Check it!

Roddy Ricch