The The Ish You Missed: Tyler Perry Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tyler Perry gets his star on the Walk of Fame! Plus, Demi Lovato finds God. And a family destroys a restaurant because they didn't get free refills. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Shout out to Byron Allen! It's a total rags-to-riches story. He started off as a comedian and now he's a billionaire, buying up more local television stations.

Byron Allen Buys 11 TV Stations for $290 Million https://t.co/LK6IGh6ytl — Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019

A family in North Carolina beat up a restaurant manager... because orange juice was not a beverage included in free refills. The family destroyed the booth and some restaurant equipment and assaulted the manager.

Demi Lovato is closer to God after getting baptized in the Jordan River in Israel. See her photos...

Congrats to Tyler Perry who got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! We thought he would've had one by now!

