The The Ish You Missed: Tyler Perry Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Tyler Perry gets his star on the Walk of Fame! Plus, Demi Lovato finds God. And a family destroys a restaurant because they didn't get free refills. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Shout out to Byron Allen! It's a total rags-to-riches story. He started off as a comedian and now he's a billionaire, buying up more local television stations.
Byron Allen Buys 11 TV Stations for $290 Million https://t.co/LK6IGh6ytl— Variety (@Variety) October 1, 2019
A family in North Carolina beat up a restaurant manager... because orange juice was not a beverage included in free refills. The family destroyed the booth and some restaurant equipment and assaulted the manager.
Demi Lovato is closer to God after getting baptized in the Jordan River in Israel. See her photos...
I am an American singer. I was raised Christian and have Jewish ancestors. When I was offered an amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up, I said yes. There is something absolutely magical about Israel. I’ve never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God…something I’ve been missing for a few years now. Spirituality is so important to me…to be baptized in the Jordan river – the same place Jesus was baptized – I’ve never felt more renewed in my life. This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul. I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel --
Congrats to Tyler Perry who got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! We thought he would've had one by now!
Tune in at 8:45 every morning for The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Follow: @hot937fm, @djbuck1, @radiochick1 @steveynewnez, and @therealgenesisrobles!
Listen everywhere at RADIO.COM!