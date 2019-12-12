The Ish You Missed: YouTube Bans Racist and Hate Speech

Cops in Wisconsin arrested a guy for drunk driving after they found him fighting with his friend on the side of the road... over the show How I Met Your Mother! LOL!

Our own Stevey Newnez launched a new video podcast called Talk Your Ish! Cameras follow him from New York to... everywhere as he interviews artists and celebs! If you wanna be on his show, hit him up!

YouTube has announced that they've banned all racist, sexist, and hate speech from their platform! But people are mad about this?!?!!? #YouTubeIsOver was trending on Twitter. Creators are upset. Dude, just don't violate it!