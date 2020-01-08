The Ish You Missed: Why Was Tom Hanks' Son Speaking Patois?

Why was Tom Hanks' son speaking patois? Plus, Rihanna is dropping a new mascara, and Nicki's wax sculpture doesn't look like her. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew.

Tom Hanks' son, Chet, was on the Golden Globes red carpet speaking patois... last we checked, he ain't from Jamaica. He wasn't making fun or anything, but people are mad.

why is Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks speaking patois? pic.twitter.com/mNh8ih8JhA — Brittny Pierre --♒️ (@sleep2dream) January 6, 2020

Rihanna fans are desperately waiting for new music, but she's still on that Fenty Beauty grind. She's releasing a new mascara that has a brush with two different sides. She's naming it 'Cuz I'm Black.' It comes out January 16.

The woman, Samantha Barbash, who inspired J-Lo's role in Hustlers is suing the production company, saying they told her story wrong. She's asking for $20M.

Madame Toussauds Wax Museum unveiled their newest figure... Nicki Minaj. And people are saying it doesn't look like her at all.