The Ish You Missed: Wack 100 Says "Nipsey Isn't A Legend"

Wack 100 doesn't think Nipsey Hussle is a legend?! Plus, a guy in Trumbull, CT had some serious road rage! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Wack 100, Blueface's manager, said he stands by the comments he made about Nipsey Hussle. He said, "Nipsey isn't a legend.... and if he didn't die would he be considered a legend?" West Coast is all upset with Wack... T.I. and Meek Mill jumped on him, too.

Wack 100 isn’t backing down from his claim that Nipsey Hussle isn’t a legend.



T. I. and Meek Mill clap back: https://t.co/YZNSjIFLwW pic.twitter.com/zUdrzUDIK1 — Complex (@Complex) December 3, 2019

A guy in Trumbull, CT had a bad case of road rage... 25-year-old Derek driving DRUNK in his red pick-up truck. Another driver passed him and sent him into full road rage. He started tailing the other driver, so the driver pulled into the police station parking lot. Derek got out of his car, took off his shirt, and was ready to brawl! But cops stepped in and he was charged with DUI and harassment and intinmating another driver.

6ix9ine is locked up, but he's everywhere. His kidnapper said the Trippie Redd beef is fake and asked for a new trial.

Back in 2015, a tweet went viral when Aziah mentioned she used to be a stripper, worked at Hooter's, mjet this girl and went to Florida to try to make some big money... and now it's getting made into a movie called Zola. Taylour Paige is starring in it!