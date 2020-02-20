The Ish You Missed: SZA Opens Up About Anxiety

Is the Lovers & Friends festival in Los Angeles the next Fyre Festival? Snoop Dogg is one of the promoters, and the lineup is CRAZY! But there's artists that have shows scheduled the same day... we'll tell you some of the artists on the lineup and the scheduling conflicts. Hopefully this thing comes together!

The same company that created the Carrie Fisher hologram created one for Whitney Houston to go on tour! It's pretty dope what the hologram can do... we'll tell you the deets!

Speaking of crazy huge lineups, True To The Game 2 has everyone in it! Wow! Did y'all see this cast?!?! We'll fill you in!

And Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, and SZA cover Rolling Stone... SZA opened up about battling anxiety, and we'll tell you why she says she'll never do photo/videos again, ever (and how the internet responded, ugh)!

