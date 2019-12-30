The Ish You Missed: Swizz Beatz' Baby Mama Drama

Swizz Beatz is dealing with some Baby Mama Drama. Plus, costume characters at Disney report inappropriate guest behavior. And is Kylie Jenner done with underwear pics on IG? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Swizz Beatz has deleted his Instagram after his baby mama, Jahna came for Alicia Keys saying she overstepped as stepmom and it's a whole beef now. “I am the only Mother to my child,” Jahna wrote on Instagram. “I am the One raising her, who gave her life, British Citizenship, knowledge, and everything else. I am not only the biological mother, I am THE MOTHER. This will remain forever.”

Swizz Beatz claps back at baby mama after she calls out Alicia Keys https://t.co/bjGdaItTLE pic.twitter.com/3TXKihxKyb — Rap-Up (@RapUp) December 29, 2019

Some cast members who portray Mickey, Minnie, and Donald at Walt Disney World have contacted police after they allege that guests touched them inappropriately.

Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck have filed incident reports with police, claiming tourists inappropriately touched them. https://t.co/s0wXGqjn2L — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2019

Kylie Jenner posted "one last thirtst trap" on Instagram. Is she done posting underwear photos for good? Or did she just mean for the year?