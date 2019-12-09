The Ish You Missed: South Africa Wins Miss Universe

Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe! Plus, Lizzo twerks on the jumbotron and Cardi B is living her best life! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Congratulations to Miss Universe 2019 -- Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa! She said, "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

Cardi B was living her best life. She did two shows in Nigeria. She did a remix of 'Fall' with Davido.

Cardi B Takes Over Nigerian Strip Club Ahead of First Gig in Africa https://t.co/UNkfo3jkLO — TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2019

Jingle Jam headliner Lizzo was courtside at the Minnesota Timberwolves game last night and she was twerking in a thong on the jumbotron! LOL! We can't WAIT to see her next week!!!