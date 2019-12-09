The Ish You Missed: South Africa Wins Miss Universe
Miss South Africa wins Miss Universe! Plus, Lizzo twerks on the jumbotron and Cardi B is living her best life! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Congratulations to Miss Universe 2019 -- Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa! She said, "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful. I think it is time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."
The new #MissUniverse2019 is... SOUTH AFRICA!!!! ---- pic.twitter.com/gRW8vcuT3A— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019
Cardi B was living her best life. She did two shows in Nigeria. She did a remix of 'Fall' with Davido.
Cardi B Takes Over Nigerian Strip Club Ahead of First Gig in Africa https://t.co/UNkfo3jkLO— TMZ (@TMZ) December 7, 2019
Jingle Jam headliner Lizzo was courtside at the Minnesota Timberwolves game last night and she was twerking in a thong on the jumbotron! LOL! We can't WAIT to see her next week!!!
Lizzo hits a twerk while enjoying the the Laker Girls routine to “Juice” at tonight’s Lakers game... pic.twitter.com/xdDQV8OqPJ— Karen Civil ---- (@KarenCivil) December 9, 2019