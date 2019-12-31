The Ish You Missed: Skillz Trolls Everyone In 2019 Rap Up

December 31, 2019
Skillz drops his 2019 Rap Up and comes for everyone! Plus, Bryson Tiller welcomes a baby girl! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Skillz dropped his Rap Up 2019 record and he hits the highs and the lows of the year. He calls out the Patriots, R. Kelly, Gucci Mane, Jussie Smollett, Lori Harvey, and makes fun of Cardi B over that drugging and robbing men thing when she was a stripper.

It's cool to see '90s artists still killing it like Mary J. Blige, Diddy, Dre, etc. DMX is back on stage after a few stints in rehab. And the 2010s paved way for the mumble rappers. 

Bryson and Tiller welcomed their first daughter together, Kelly Jade Tiller.

And Princess Love and Ray J welcomed a baby boy.

 

