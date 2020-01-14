The Ish You Missed: Shaggy Declines Rihanna Collab

Shaggy turned down a Rihanna collab. Plus, Sia wants casual sex with Diplo. AND tons of Love & Hip Hop drama! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Shaggy has turned down an opportunity to be featured on Rihanna's next album. He reportedly was told he had to audition and felt disrespected by that.

Shaggy turned down the opportunity to be featured on Rihanna’s #R9 album because he didn’t want to audition: https://t.co/PgHwDU3DGW pic.twitter.com/RWxJwYtd96 — Complex (@Complex) January 10, 2020

Sia revealed that she hit up Diplo for casual sex. "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship, because he's super-duper hot," Sia told GQ. She says she sent him a text that she was sexually attracted to him, but that she's decided to be single and doesn't have time for a relationship... and that if he's interested, they could hook up with no strings. She went on to say he's talented and the sweetest thing in the world, but that he's insecure. No word if he took her up.

Sia Shared A Text Message She Sent Diplo Asking If He Wanted To Have Sex With Her And It's Iconic https://t.co/BLFXyS0F3R — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 14, 2020

Love & Hip Hop was on last night... In New York, Safaree brings Rich Dollaz to their bachelor/bachelorette party and it was NOT COOL with Erica! And in Miami, they were casting for people to go on the road with Trina and these young rappers were being disrespectful.

Given the fact that Erica dislikes Rich *GREATLY* should Safaree even be TALKING to him? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/20kAVV32Fz — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 14, 2020

Nikki already started making enemies…

Do you think she should’ve come at Trina like that? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/fwIkBozPWv — Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 14, 2020

So remember recently Swizz Beatz's baby mama came at Alicia Keys for her step-parenting skills? Now the baby's mother says she's fearing for her life and is allegedly receiving death threats from Swizz and his fan base.