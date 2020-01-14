The Ish You Missed: Shaggy Declines Rihanna Collab
Shaggy turned down a Rihanna collab. Plus, Sia wants casual sex with Diplo. AND tons of Love & Hip Hop drama! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
Shaggy has turned down an opportunity to be featured on Rihanna's next album. He reportedly was told he had to audition and felt disrespected by that.
Shaggy turned down the opportunity to be featured on Rihanna’s #R9 album because he didn’t want to audition: https://t.co/PgHwDU3DGW pic.twitter.com/RWxJwYtd96— Complex (@Complex) January 10, 2020
Sia revealed that she hit up Diplo for casual sex. "Much of our relationship is just being spent trying not to have sex so that we wouldn't ruin our business relationship, because he's super-duper hot," Sia told GQ. She says she sent him a text that she was sexually attracted to him, but that she's decided to be single and doesn't have time for a relationship... and that if he's interested, they could hook up with no strings. She went on to say he's talented and the sweetest thing in the world, but that he's insecure. No word if he took her up.
Sia Shared A Text Message She Sent Diplo Asking If He Wanted To Have Sex With Her And It's Iconic https://t.co/BLFXyS0F3R— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 14, 2020
Love & Hip Hop was on last night... In New York, Safaree brings Rich Dollaz to their bachelor/bachelorette party and it was NOT COOL with Erica! And in Miami, they were casting for people to go on the road with Trina and these young rappers were being disrespectful.
Given the fact that Erica dislikes Rich *GREATLY* should Safaree even be TALKING to him? #LHHNY pic.twitter.com/20kAVV32Fz— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 14, 2020
Nikki already started making enemies…
Do you think she should’ve come at Trina like that? #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/fwIkBozPWv— Love & Hip Hop (@loveandhiphop) January 14, 2020
So remember recently Swizz Beatz's baby mama came at Alicia Keys for her step-parenting skills? Now the baby's mother says she's fearing for her life and is allegedly receiving death threats from Swizz and his fan base.
Due to violent threats, I am now forced to post this. Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys husband and her fan base have been threatening me. His wife, who is supposed to be ‘pro women’ is aware of this. I fear for my life and safety. I am alone with Nicole and the only way to protect myself is to let everyone know. It’s the public that enabled them to put people down in the first place. It’s been long ten years of abuse, misogyny and disrespect from these two people. Scroll through to see, why it is so hard to speak to them.They think money gives them the right to put mothers down and treat them whichever way they want. Nicole is 11, not 18. The same week he claimed publicly to call any time, in reality he told to never talk to him again, shutting me down, sending hate. l gifs mocking appearance, racist gifs mocking my culture. This is how women are treated in this family. Also his wife’s ‘pro women’ engineer Ann is also attacking. I don’t even know her. I will speak as I must now. Just because I am in the minority as a woman of color, an immigrant who was a refugee in the UK and eventually became British Citizen without any help; just because I have no family in the UK apart from my daughter; just because I am a single mother, does not mean I can be humiliated, bullied, threatened or harassed. Even if it is coming from a group of people. They claim to be a part of the movement of women empowerment. Who in their right mind threatens the mother of their child publicly on social media like that? Promoting violence against a woman, a mother of your child, is very low and unmanly, to say the least. His post also is popularizing the idea of violence against the mother of the child, which is on one hand, aggravating the public to think it’s okay to do so, in case they want to win their idol’s favor, on another hand, sets a bad example to men. He posted it to millions of people publicly. Threats like this could potentially put in danger not only me, but my daughter, as she is with me walking down these streets. I have been raising my daughter alone, for the first two years without child support. I have achieved everything myself.