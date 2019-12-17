The Ish You Missed: Russell Simmons and 50 Cent VS. Oprah

December 17, 2019
Russell Simmons and 50 Cent are mad at Oprah over documentary... plus, Lil Yachty says fight was in self defense. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Kanye is going on tour with Joel Osteen... they'll be at Yankee Stadium in May and a bunch of other cities. 

Andre Drummond of the Detroit Pistons is having a great season and he gives credit to his diet. He cut out red meat and drinks one beer a day! 

Russell Simmons is upset at Oprah for making a movie about his "Me Too" moments. 50 Cent is upset, too. They think she's accusing black men... 

Rolling Loud went down this past weekend and they paid tribute to Juice WRLD as he was supposed to headline... his girlfriend spoke to the crowd and had some things to say. But behind the scenes, Lil Yachty and his crew got into this big fight where they allegedly beat down a man. Lil Yachty says it was self defense

