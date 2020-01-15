The Ish You Missed: Psychic Predicts Megxit With Asparagus

January 15, 2020
asparagus

A British woman claims asparagus predicted Megxit. Plus, Justina Valentine went INNNN on Blac Chyna! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

A landlord of a building trying to collect rent from a tenant... he knocked on his front door and the tenant pushed him down the cement stairs and he died! The tenant said the landlord slipped and fell trying to move a mattress... but a RING camera caught the whole thing!! You can see him clearly push him! 

A British woman, who is a fortune teller, claims she predicted Harry and Meghan's exit from the Royal Family. But instead of cards or palms, she gets her predictions from aspargus. She throws them up in the air and observes how they land on the ground. She's been right 75-90% of the time! She's also predicted Brexit and Theresa May's removal as Prime Minister.

Justina Valentine went INNNNN on Blac Chyna on Wildin' Out! "The least famous Kardashian" LOLLL!

Yo Gotti and Roc Nation are teaming up to help a group of inmates at a Mississippi sue the state for inhumane living conditions 

 

the ish you missed

