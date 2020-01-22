The Ish You Missed: Notorious B.I.G. x Trump's Impeachment?

How on earth does Biggie Smalls tie into Trump's Senate impeachment trial? New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries quoted his lyrics in court! We'll fill you in on what he said!

In Argentina a cyclist has become a hero for pulling over and rescuing a lost dog. He had a unique way to get the pup back to safety... we've got details!

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visited Puerto Rico twice in 1962... we'll tell you specifically where he went!

And sadly, Taylor Swift's mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor. It was discovered while she was getting cancer treatment. Our thoughts and prayers are with Taylor and her family.

Hear all these stories in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!