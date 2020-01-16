The Ish You Missed: Moneybagg Yo Is Doing Movies

January 16, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
Moneybagg Yo

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Moneybagg Yo gets his acting on! Plus, KimYe buy out theaters so fans can see 'Just Mercy'. And cartel assassin "La Catrina" was killed in a shootout. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Maria Guadalupe Lopez Esquivel AKA "La Catrina" was a 21-year-old Mexican cartel assassin and she was killed in a shootout with police. 

Moneybagg Yo is getting into the movie business with a new flick called 24 Hours. He says he wanted to act so that fans can see another side of him and to let other people know that he can do other things besides music. AND he said that the reason he and Megan Thee Stallion broke up was because they were arguing constantly... they are both strong personalities who couldn't talk with each other and figure it out. 

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is observed Monday, but his actual birthday was yesterday (January 15). And fun fact - Danni from the Hot Morning Crew's grandfather is the same age (91) as MLK Jr. would've been! 

And Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen at the Lakers game last night. AND they're buying up theaters so fans can go see the new movie Just Mercy with Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx. 

 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed

Recent Podcast Audio
The Ish You Missed: Moneybagg Yo Is Doing Movies WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Tekashi 6ix9ine Wants To Serve Sentence at Home WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Psychic Predicts Megxit With Asparagus WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Hollywood Police Cut Ties With Antonio Brown WZMXFM: On-Demand
The Ish You Missed: Shaggy Declines Rihanna Collab WZMXFM: On-Demand
Dirt Report: Will Smith Admits Jealousy Over Jada's Relationship with Tupac WZMXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes