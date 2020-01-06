The Ish You Missed: Lizzo Takes Social Media Break

Lizzo takes a Twitter break. Plus, who is accusing Steve Harvey of stealing his material? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Lizzo is taking a break from Twitter because there are too many trolls.

Mark Curry claims that Steve Harvey has stolen his material more than once! He claims Steve took his Halloween bit and used it on his talk show and Little Big Shots...

Mark Curry Blasts Steve Harvey For Stealing His Material Again https://t.co/TTXxWYQVfg — TMZ (@TMZ) January 6, 2020

The Bad Girls Club supposedly has a new home on VH1!

Draya was seen out with a new guy... she was with another dude.... not ex-fiance, Orlando.