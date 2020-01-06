The Ish You Missed: Lizzo Takes Social Media Break

January 6, 2020
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Lizzo takes a Twitter break. Plus, who is accusing Steve Harvey of stealing his material? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Lizzo is taking a break from Twitter because there are too many trolls

Mark Curry claims that Steve Harvey has stolen his material more than once! He claims Steve took his Halloween bit and used it on his talk show and Little Big Shots... 

The Bad Girls Club supposedly has a new home on VH1

Draya was seen out with a new guy... she was with another dude.... not ex-fiance, Orlando. 

 

