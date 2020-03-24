The Ish You Missed: Lil Kim Is Working On A New Project
March 24, 2020
Lil Kim is working on her new project... we'll tell you who she's working with! And Cam'ron says he was cut from Uncut Gems, claiming he was used!
Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!
