The Ish You Missed: Latest Social Media Challenge Gone Wrong

The latest dumb social media challenge involves drinking water with blue food coloring to turn your pee blue. Well, a guy did it for ten days straight and he basically turned into a Smurf, SMH! Nancy has the super gross details!

Stevey talks about Draya and Orlando's drama... we still don't know why they split, but you gotta hear the crazy thing Orlando did!

An Instagram comedian parodies scenes from reality shows. He's had Mimi Faust from Love & Hip Hop on his channel and Joseline is pissed! Danni's got deets!

Juelz Santana is celebrating one year in prison... by releasing an album. How is this possible? Buck has the scoop on the new music... and what else he's doing from prison that has us confused!

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!