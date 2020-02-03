The Ish You Missed: Kulture Attends Stormi's Bday Party

Buck has been watching a series on YouTube, Soft White Underbelly, where this guy takes his camera and goes to Skid Row and interviews addicts, prostitutes... he talks to people about how they got there, and what they have to do to get out.

Jamie Foxx tricked a crowd at an A-List crowd at a pre-Super Bowl show saying Beyonce was gonna perform... but he quickly backtracked and said it was a different Beyonce. We'll tell you more about where this party went down, and which stars were there.

We talk about some of the biggest halftime show mishaps over the years. Of course Janet's wardrobe malfunction being the biggest. But Bruce Springsteen had a mishap you may not remember!

Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians celebrated Stormi's 2nd birthday. The theme was StormiWorld 2. Cardi B and Offset were invited with Kulture, but they were in Miami for the game, so Cardi's sister, Hennessey, took her niece to the party.