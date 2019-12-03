The Ish You Missed: Khloe Kardashian Shouts Out CT

Khloe K gives CT some love... meanwhile things remain contentious between her and Caitlyn Jenner. Plus, Master P launches his own Ramen noodles line. And late artists rock out in heaven? More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Master P started his own Ramen noodles line called Rap Noodles. Flavors include creamy chicken gumbo and spicy Cajun shrimp!

There's a psychic who says the late Michael Jackson and George Michael are making music together in heaven. He says they have access to any musical instruments they want... but that they're not only making music but also talking about new bands and the latest music.

Caitlyn Jenner says she hasn't talked to Khloe Kardashian in several years. It doesn't sit well with Khloe... it sounds like when Caitlyn came out, Khloe kinda shunned her.

Speaking of Khloe Kardashian, she gave Connecticut a shout-out in an episode of KUWTK! She appeared at Novelle at Mohegan Sun back in June, and in the episode she says, "I'm so tired, we drank so much" and on a scale of 1-10 of how lit Connecticut is, she said we're a 15!