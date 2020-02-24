The Ish You Missed: Kanye Fires Sunday Service Choir Members

February 24, 2020
Hot Morning Crew

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Entertainment
Kanye West has fired about 30 people from his Sunday Service choir. They were non-union workers and no reason was given for their pink slips. And they reportedly weren't paid well... Buck has the story!

A zamboni driver became a hero over the weekend! He was called in as an emergency goalie for the North Carolina Hurricanes! Nancy shares the details!

Is Nicki Minaj pregnant? Stevey has the scoop on the video that has Barbz talking! 

Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher were beefing on Twitter and Instagram all weekend, arguing about who paved the way -- it was a wholllle thing and Danni breaks it all down. 

Hear more in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

the ish you missed

