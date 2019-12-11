The Ish You Missed: Jordyn Woods Took A Lie Detector Test

An update on an old cheating scandal, plus a new one to discuss! And people can be rotten this time of year! More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Here's evidence that people aren't very nice around the holidays... a Florida woman who was longing for a silent night grabbed the Christmas tree and used it to smack her boyfriend who wouldn't turn down the TV! Of course this happened in Florida... LOL!

Bad Girls Club's Natalie Nunn and Jacob Payne broke up because she reportedly cheated.

Speaking of cheating, remember the whole Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson thing and the Khloe Kardashian cheating scandal? And Jordyn went on the Red Table Talk and all that... what they didn't show was that she took a lie detector test! It was her idea! They showed 30 seconds of it... you only hear them ask, "Did you and Tristan sleep together?" She says no and they cut to the end of the test saying she passed.