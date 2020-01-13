The Ish You Missed: Is There Beef Between J.Lo And Shakira?

January 13, 2020
Hot Morning Crew
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Rumor is J.Lo and Shakira aren't getting along planning halftime. Plus, Princes Harry and William release a statement after speculations of bullying. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Gwyneth Paltrow sold candles for $75 on her website with a scent called "This Smells Like My Vagina" and they sold out in minutes, LOL.

Prince Harry and Prince William are angrily denying that bullying was behind Harry and Meghan's split from the Royal Family. They released a statement firing back about a story speculating on their relationship. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

Rumors are floating around that J.Lo and Shakira aren't getting along as preparations for Super Bowl halftime begin... 

There's an internet battle between Justin Bieber stans and Roddy Ricch stans to try to get each of their records to reach number 1! And it appears Justin himself was pushing for it... 

... And Roddy took a classy approach! 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed