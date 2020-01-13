The Ish You Missed: Is There Beef Between J.Lo And Shakira?

Rumor is J.Lo and Shakira aren't getting along planning halftime. Plus, Princes Harry and William release a statement after speculations of bullying. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Gwyneth Paltrow sold candles for $75 on her website with a scent called "This Smells Like My Vagina" and they sold out in minutes, LOL.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Shop Is Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Vagina https://t.co/LaimysjaBq — People (@people) January 11, 2020

Prince Harry and Prince William are angrily denying that bullying was behind Harry and Meghan's split from the Royal Family. They released a statement firing back about a story speculating on their relationship. “For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful,” the statement said.

Princes Harry and William have briefly joined forces to speak out against a story “speculating” about their relationship. https://t.co/j2TavxQb43 — HuffPost (@HuffPost) January 13, 2020

Rumors are floating around that J.Lo and Shakira aren't getting along as preparations for Super Bowl halftime begin...

According to American news site, Jennifer Lopez & Shakira are not currently getting along in preparation for the SuperBowl, due to the fact that Shakira wasn't initially part of the show.



The singers will likely only come together at the end of the performance due to the length. pic.twitter.com/nwzNHMOarG — Pop Radar (@ThePopRadar) January 12, 2020

There's an internet battle between Justin Bieber stans and Roddy Ricch stans to try to get each of their records to reach number 1! And it appears Justin himself was pushing for it...

Justin Bieber.. One of the biggest pop-stars in the world is begging for streams so he can beat Roddy Ricch for that #1 spot.. This is crazy pic.twitter.com/phzyXt7Leh — BlackySpeakz (@BlackySpeakz) January 10, 2020

... And Roddy took a classy approach!