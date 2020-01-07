The Ish You Missed: Is Meek Mill Moving To Africa?

January 7, 2020
Hot Morning Crew

Photo by Stephen Smith/SIPA USA

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

Celebs are going to Africa as tensions escalate with Iran. Plus, earthquakes shake the island of Puerto Rico. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew! 

Meek Mill is the latest celebrity to say they wanna bounce because of Trump's mess with Iran... he posted on Instagram that he's moving to Africa if things escalate. Cardi B says she's going, too. The Nigerian Prince gave them a warm welcome. 

I’m out .. moving to Africa

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

The widow of late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington is setting the record straight to fans who think she got remarried on their wedding anniversary. 

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Puerto Rico this morning after a few days of tremors on the island, 5.8 yesterday. 8 people were injured. 

G Herbo pleaded guilty in his battery case with his ex and baby mama. 

 

 

 

Tags: 
the ish you missed