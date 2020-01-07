The Ish You Missed: Is Meek Mill Moving To Africa?

Celebs are going to Africa as tensions escalate with Iran. Plus, earthquakes shake the island of Puerto Rico. More in The Ish You Missed with the Hot Morning Crew!

Meek Mill is the latest celebrity to say they wanna bounce because of Trump's mess with Iran... he posted on Instagram that he's moving to Africa if things escalate. Cardi B says she's going, too. The Nigerian Prince gave them a warm welcome.

I’m out .. moving to Africa A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 3, 2020 at 2:06pm PST

The widow of late Linkin Park singer, Chester Bennington is setting the record straight to fans who think she got remarried on their wedding anniversary.

My anniversary w/Chester, wasn’t my new wedding date.Jan 1st will always be the day I married Chester. I would never paint over that day with anything https://t.co/5wWYroXDne the tabloids who ran a false story, inciting misguided anger & pain,I ask you FOR WHAT?? To make money ?? — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) January 5, 2020

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake rattled off the coast of Puerto Rico this morning after a few days of tremors on the island, 5.8 yesterday. 8 people were injured.

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning, just one day after a 5.8 magnitude quake shook the island, according to the US Geological Survey https://t.co/MDLW8xgGvu — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) January 7, 2020

G Herbo pleaded guilty in his battery case with his ex and baby mama.